Jamal D. Wingo, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jamal D. Wingo, Sr., 39 of Youngstown Ohio, departed this life on June 30, 2021.

He was born August 8, 1981 in the windy city of Chicago Illinois to Jeanette Wingo-Pope and the late Lorenzo Nelson.

He graduated in 2013.

“Pac Man” as he was affectionately called was an only child needless to say his mom had spoiled him. He was a very quiet and laid back young man who enjoyed spending time with his children and family. He had a love for trucks, cars and sports. He enjoyed watching basketball and football. He was a huge fan of the San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Lakers. His favorite color was RED which is symbolic for life, health, courage and Love.

Jamal leaves to cherish his memories his mother and step father Darryl Pope four sons twins Delonta and Kaleb Kalasky from Youngstown, Ohio, Jamal Wingo Jr. of Columbus, Ohio and Jalonta Wingo of Youngstown, Ohio five daughters Samyah Wingo of Columbus, Ohio, Laleh, Jamya, Janiece and Lama’J Wingo all of Youngstown, Ohio, his companion Tereyjay Green and a beloved cousin who was more like a brother Latrell Jackson of Youngstown, Ohio, as well as a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father; his grandparents Lois and Jimmy Jackson; Tennessa Nelson, cousins Tuvern Wingo and Johnathan Jackson.

Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. on Monday July 19, 2021, at the F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. Friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Monday at the funeral home.

Please remember when entering the building, have your mask that covers your mouth and nose. Thank you in advance.

