YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ja’Lisa Michelle Lynch 31, of Youngstown peacefully trasitioned to her heavenly home on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Health Care Center main campus.

Ja’Lisa Lynch was born on September 30, 1991 in Youngstown Ohio the youngest and only daughter of Charles Lynch, Sr. and Shelbie “Jean” Gregory.

Ja’Lisa attended the Youngstown Public School system and graduated as a “Tiger” from The Rayen High School.

Ja’Lisa was a stay at home mother who volunteered and worked in retail and other jobs alike.

Ja’Lisa loved being a mother and making her children happy with family activities as well as taking care of her father. She loved to make people laugh, whether it was at or with her. She excelled in everything she did and lived her life as she saw fit to maintain herself and her family happiness.

Ja’Lisa leaves to cherish her memory her four children; Ja’Shaun Lynch, Lennay Lenny, Jr. and Lorenze Vaughn; her father, Charles (Solane) Lynch, Sr.; her siblings; Charles Jr., Lance, Randy Lynch, Chris and Justin Gregory; aunts; uncles; nieces; nephews; cousins and a host of other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her mother; her children’s father, Lenny Vaughn; an aunt, Elaine Gregory; grandmother, Shelbie D. Gregory; great-grandmother, Granny B.; grandparents, Fredrick and Dorothy Lynch; uncle, Frederick Lynch, Jr. and cousins, Tre’Von and Ivian Smith and Charles Pargo.

Funeral service will be Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. at Nevel’s Temple. Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. until time of service at the church.

Arrangements are handled by F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Monday, October 10 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.