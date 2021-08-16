J.C. Allen, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – J.C. Allen 95, Youngstown, departed this life on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at his residence.



J.C. was born on December 26, 1925 in Tunica, Mississippi, a son of the late Eugene and Anna Davis Allen.

J.C. moved here two years ago from Dallas, Texas and gave his life to Christ many years ago.

He owned his own roofing company, worked at Ravenna Arsenal Factory and also drove tractor trailer trucks long distances.

He enjoyed cooking southern foods and telling WWII stories. He also enjoyed listening to blues and southern Gospel music.



Irreplaceable memories will be cherished in the hearts of his loving children, James and Patrice Allen and his stepchildren, Wallace, Wilbert, Thomas and Davis Whipple, Marie (Walter) Coggans, Kevin Bradley and Janice Allen; 26 grandchildren, 66 great-grandchildren and 11 great-great-grandchildren and his best friend, Joseph “Slow Joe” Robinson.



He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Willie T. Williams; a sister, Ashley McKinney; a stepson, William “Juney” Whipple and his special friend, Margaret Whipple.



The family would like to thank Comfort Keepers and his caregivers, Regina West, Tamika McKelly and Lakia Brooks.



Funeral service will be Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at 12:00 Noon at the F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon prior to the service. Please remember to wear your mask over your mouth and nose when entering the building. Thank you in advance.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, August 17 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.