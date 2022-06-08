YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Remembering Mr. Isaiah Joseph Walker, 16, of Youngtown, departed this life too soon on Tuesday, May 31, 2022.

Isaiah was known affectionately as “ZAY” was born on August 28, 2005, to Marvin Walker and Jamila Worthey.

He attended Youngstown Rayen Wary College, where he was strongly supported and grew academically. He exceeded well beyond everyone’s expectations surprising even himself.

He loved football and played for The Fighting Little Redmen. He also loved to play basketball and surrounding himself around his family especially his siblings. He frequently looked after his baby brother and loved to help his family and others. He spent many summers at Camp Sunshine where he loved the outdoors. He enjoyed making TikTok videos and had a passion for his music and started to flourish. He recently started recording and composing music. He was an intricate part of the family group F.C.F. The Team (Family Comes First) You can catch Zay in many of their videos 784 Forever.

His memory will live on through his parents; five brothers, Jabrell, Gerald Walker, Kayden Zandarski, Marvin “MJ” Walker, Jr. and Leilani Ortello; his grandparents, David Goins, Taya Whitman and Tonia Archie whom helped rear him; his uncles, Christopher Worthey, Gerald, Gary, Even and Timothy; his aunts, Lydia Walker, Tasha Steele, Charlene Walker and Tamisha Bergers and host of other family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Mary Jane Walker whom he shared a birthdate with and great-grandparents on both sides.

A funeral service and celebration of life will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at New Bethel Baptist Church, friends and relatives may attend a visitation and viewing from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. where service will start promptly at 11:00 a.m.

Please remember to wear your mask over your mouth and nose when entering the church.

F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home was given the honor to serve the family at this time of bereavement.

A television tribute will air Thursday, June 9 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.