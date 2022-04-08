YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Isaac S. Howell, 79, Youngstown departed this life on Saturday, April 2, 2022 in Hospice House, Poland , Ohio.



Mr. Howell was born on May 15, 1942 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of Earl Howell and Essie Brown.

He was a laborer in the steel mills, had a quiet laid back personality but was always the life of the party. He was a great husband, father, and grandfather and surely will be missed.

He leaves to cherish his memories, his children; Isaac Wells, Rhonda Wells, Andre Tubbs and Marcus Jones, siblings, Roosevelt and Earl Howell; 24 grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.



He was preceded in death by his parents and his siblings; Ernest, Donald and Leroy Howell.

There will be a Viewing Only on Monday, April 11, 2022 from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. at the F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home.



F. D. Mason Funeral Home was given the honor to serve the family during this bereavement hour.

