Isaac James, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Isaac James, Jr. was born October 28, 1951.

A son to Isaac James, Sr. And Curley B. James in Warren, Ohio, Isaac departed this life on Saturday, August 1, 2020.

He was the owner of James construction company, he worked for Youngstown Metropolitan Housing Authority in the City of Youngstown.

He was a great handyman known for helping those in need, one of his favorite hobbies was fishing he would always go to Mosquito Lake.

Ike Had a quiet calm personality and kind heart. He was friendly to everyone it was easy-going. He will be greatly missed by all who loved him.

Ike had God in his heart and soul. He was a member and Deacon in training at Lilly Grove Baptist Church. He was a student of the Bible and Ike knew Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior.

He leaves to cherish his memory his children, Isaac C. Smith, Isaiah Daryle Martin, Latosha Martin-Robinson, Chinelle Martin, Ivan and Ibn James; several grandchildren; his siblings, Caroline James, Patricia Greene, Joann Richardson and Marie Fleasa Marshall; his aunt, Pauline Lee; his uncle, Steve James and several nieces, nephews and cousins and his special friend, Laura Dothard.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Joseph James; his sister, Lucille Ross and a brother, Joseph P. James.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 14, 2020 at F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. where a funeral service will follow.

Social Distancing will be upheld, seating will be limited only for immediate family and you will be required to wear a mask before entering the building.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, August 12, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com: