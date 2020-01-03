Iris M. Jackson, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Iris M. Jackson, 84, Youngstown, transitioned to eternal rest on Wednesday, January 1, 2020, at Guardian Health Care.



Mrs. Jackson was born January 21, 1935, in Youngstown, Ohio a daughter of Joe Livais and Josephine Brown.

She was a domestic technician, enjoyed playing bingo, card games and scratch-off lotto tickets.

She leaves to cherish her memory her son, Alvin Brown of Youngstown; two sisters, Mrs Norma J Roberts of Dayton, Ohio and Mrs Katie (Gus) Roberts-Louis of Youngstown, Ohio; four brothers, Carl Roberts of Dayton, Ohio, Wilbur Gilmore of Mansfield, Ohio, Michael Abrams of Akron, Ohio and Jerry King of California and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends that will truly miss her.



She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Tyrone Brown; her sister, Mary Jo Brown Wardlow and nephew, Kevin J. Herron.

The family would like to thank Beeghley Oaks Health Care Center, Mercy Health Hospital and Guardian Health Care Center for all their care during her illness.

Private family services were held at the F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.

A television tribute will air Monday, January 6, at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV, 8:41 a.m. on MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus additional spots throughout the day on WYTV, FOX and MyYTV.