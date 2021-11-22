Iris Jackson, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Iris Jackson 66, Youngstown, was called home to be with the Lord, surrounded by family on Sunday, November 14, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Healthcare Center.



Iris was born July 9, 1955 in Youngstown, a daughter of Myron and Geraldine Thomas Williams.

Iris loved spending time with family, playing cards and bingo.

She leaves to mourn her passing her children; David (Tabetha) Rodriguez, Andre (Bobbi) Rodriguez and Donnie (Cami) Willis, her brothers; Mario (Debbie) Williams and Marcel Williams, grandchildren; Dave Jr., Kelia, Andre Jr., Marissa, Amanda, Jordan, Laila. great-grandchildren, a host of cousins, nieces and nephews, husband Joe Jackson and other family and friends.



She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings; Emery, Ophelia and Theodore as well as aunts and uncles.



Family will be holding a private event to celebrate Iris’s life at a later date.



F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home was given the honor to serve the family during this time of bereavement.

