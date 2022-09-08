AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms Imonie Theresa Hackett, age 31 of Austintown, Ohio, departed this life on Thursday, August 25, 2022 at Regency Hospital in Warrenville Heights, Ohio.

Imonie was born on March 28, 1991 in Youngstown, Ohio and happened to be the only daughter out of five children by Belinda Hackett.

After high school in Youngstown, Imonie continued her education at Choffin Career and Technical Center where she acquired enough education to have the passion of becoming an entrepreneur. Imonie also had the nature of caring for people and for that reason, attained her Ohio State Nursing Aide (STNA) certificate where she had the opportunity to help provide quality care to patients in different healthcare agencies.

Throughout her journey of life, Imonie married Kofi Neizer-Ashun on June 21, 2014 in Boardman, Ohio, where they lived and cared for their son, David. During her marriage, Imonie learned about African culture, as well as, cooking most African dishes. Due to her affability and good nature, she developed a good relationship with people and made many friends from different parts of the world.

In November 2018, Imonie founded Royal Fame LLC, a company that delivers multicultural products and lifestyles. Imonie’s love for cooking and fashion motivated her to establish this company where she cooked and delivered different international cuisines as well as selling clothes designed from different countries. She also acquired a certificate of Director of Operation Orientations on April 27, 2022 where she was on the verge of becoming an agency provider.

Aside from her many achievements, Imonie always made family her priority. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and also enjoyed traveling to different parts of the world for sightseeing. Imonie had an unmeasurable love for music and enjoyed attending music concerts.

She leaves to cherish the memory of her son, David Stanford; mother, Belinda Hackett of Warrensville, Ohio; brothers, Michael Hackett of Youngstown, Ohio, DaQyuan Hackett and Dietrich Hackett, of Toledo Ohio; grandmother, Myrtle Gurley; grandfather, Alfonzo Hackett (deceased); uncles, Bryan Hackett, Juan Gurley, DaJuan Hackett and Gorge Berry; aunts, Sonya Berry, Nichole Tabois of Atlanta, Georgia and Celeste Hackett and host of relatives and friends.

Funeral service will be Friday, September 9, 2022 at 12:00 Noon at the F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home where friends may call from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon, prior to the service.

Please enter the building with your mask over your mouth and nose. Thank you in advance.

