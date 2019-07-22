Ida M. Adams, Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral service will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019, at the Tabernacle Baptist Church, for Mrs. Ida M. Adams, 88, Youngstown, who departed this life on Thursday, July 18, 2019 in Hospice House.



Mrs Adams was born October 1, 1930, in Youngstown, a daughter of William Cox and Ollie Curry.

She worked for General Motors as a coil maker, was a member of the church, its Willing Workers Foundation and the Lady Auxillary at the VFW.

She leaves her sister, Catherine Withers, her nephew Bruce Miliner who was also her caregiver and a host of other nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Herman Adams, and siblings, Bill Cox, Bernice Miliner and Gloria Cox.

Friends may call from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at the church.

Arrangements are being handled by the F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.