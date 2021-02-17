Ida Belle Singletary, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – My road been a little rocky on my way home to meet my Jesus. Ida transitioned Tuesday February 9, 2021, at St. Elizabeth Hospital.



Ida Belle Singletary was born September 20, 1944, in Struthers, Ohio. She was the baby to the parents of the late Rev. James B. and Lucille Griffin Singletary.

She grew up on the north side of Youngstown, she will let you know that she grew up in the Westlake area and is a proud graduate of The Rayen High School, class of 1964, “Tigers all day baby!” as she would often say.

After graduation, she was employed at Southside Hospital in 1968, as a nurse’s assistant and in the closing of the hospital she transferred over to Northside Hospital where she retired in 2000.

Her passion was being an usher at her church, St. John A. M. E. in Struthers, Ohio.

She also loved traveling with her sisters. She took joy and pride in spoiling her nephews and nieces by going to Idora Park, riding the rides with them and screaming the loudest. She also would “deck” them out during prom and graduation season and bring goodies to family functions, especially with Klondike Bars.

We will always hold her memories in our hearts and never to be forgotten. She leaves three sisters giving God the glory, Susie J. “Sue” Hill with whom she made her home, Ethel Mae Jones of Liberty, Ohio and Myrtis E. Owens of Toledo, Ohio; nephews and nieces giving Him the praise, Lacy, Jr and Michael Hill (her caregiver), Leslie F. Owens, Jerome A. Jones, Debra A. Hill, Sharon D., Margaret L. Singletary, Ruthie E. Anderson and Rev. Marla Daniels; her Goddaughter and great-niece, Ruyshonnie Love, whom she helped rear and other relatives and friends.



She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, James, Oscar and Lula J. Singletary and a niece, Leslie R. Jones.

The family wishes to thank the staff of Ashley Circle and St. Elizabeth ICU and our aunt, Esther McCain for your words of encouragement.

Memorial service to be announced at a later date.



To my family: And when one of us is gone, and one of us is left to carry on, then remembering will have to do. Our memories alone will get us through. Think about the days of me and you, you and me, against the world! love, Ida

Arrangements handled by F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Thursday, February 18 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.