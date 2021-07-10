Hubert William Abron, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Hubert William Abron, Jr., 88, was born November 2, 1932, Youngstown, Ohio (formerly from Knoxville, Tennessee) passed away peacefully on Friday, July 2, 2021.



He was preceded in death by his mother, Willie Wallace Padgett; his father, Hubert William Abron, Sr.; his wife, Nora Harrison Abron and sons, Steven and Richard Abron.



He leaves behind his children, Michael T. Abron of St. Louis, Missouri, Karen P.(James) Arter of Knoxville, Tennessee, William A.(Joyce) Abron of Cleveland, Ohio, Jaime O. (Arkela) Harrison of Youngstown, Ohio and Elease M. Abron of Youngstown, Ohio; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild and a host of friends and relatives to numerous to name!



Special thanks to Marty Morello, Roberta Wright, Linda Williams and the Omni Manor staff.



Although we are saddened by his passing, we are comforted in knowing he led a full life. Before retiring from the Postal service in 2016, Mr. Abron was a TV news anchor, a school teacher, a business owner and could practically fix anything! He also built and flew small engine aircrafts and loved traveling! Mr. Abron was a great dad, grandfather and friend and will be greatly missed!

There will be a viewing on Monday, July 12, 2021 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. at the F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.

Please remember to wear your mask over your mouth and nose for the safety of others and yourself. Thank you in advance.

