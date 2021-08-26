Howard R. Hurst, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Howard R Hurst Sr, 60, departed this life on Friday, August 20, 2021 at his residence.



Mr. Hurst affectionately known as “Uncle Hanky” was born March 21, 1961 in Chicago, Illinois a son of the late John and Beatrice McConell Hurst.

He was a machine operator in his younger years, was an Army Reserve veteran and he loved to be with his family and friends.



He leaves to cherish his memory his children, Tisha and Howard Hurst, Jr. and Brian Torres; four granddaughters; one grandson; brothers, Ralph, Fred and Jack Hurst; a niece, Doretta Hurst; nephew, Dante Hurst and Henry (Johnnise) Hurst with whom he made his home; a host of great- nieces and nephews, great-great-nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends.



He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister and brother-in-law, Patricia (James) Burns; a nephew Gregory Hurst; great-nephew, Jawaun Hurst and a great-great-niece, Kahmarie Lightning.



There will be a viewing only on Monday, August 30, 2021 from 12:00 Noon – 2:00 p.m. at the F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.



Please remember to wear your masks over your mouth and nose when entering the building per Governor DeWine’s mandate. Thank you in advance.