YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Hosea S. Hodges, 22 of Youngstown, departed this life unexpectedly on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

Hosea was born September 28, 2001, in Youngstown, a son of Ricky Hodges and Naomi Pagan.

He was a graduate of East High School.

He worked for a roofing company which he loved to do earning the nickname “Bob the Builder” LOL. He loved spending time with his two sons, his siblings and going to church.

He leaves to cherish her memory his mother; his two sons; his siblings, Elijah, Kimani, Lil Rick, Nehemiah, Ryan, Isis, Kiara and Jalazia and a host of other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his great-grandmother, Pravidencia Pagan; his aunt, Maaria Velasquez and grandmother, Irie Davis.

Funeral service will be Friday, December 22, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. at the F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home. Friends may call on Thursday, December 21, 2023 from 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. at the New Life Church, 2250 E. Western Reserve Road, Poland, OH 44514.

Please continue to keep the Hodges Family in your daily prayers.

