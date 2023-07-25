YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, July 27, 2023 at New Bethel Baptist Church for Holsie Lee Rivers, 77, of Youngstown, who transitioned this earthly life on Sunday, July 16 at Mercy Health St Elizabeth Main Campus surrounded by his family.

Mr. Rivers was born June 3, 1946 in Birmingham, Alabama, a son to Raymond Rivers and Mary Holloway Rivers.

He went to South High School and served in United States military.

He also worked for 35 years at Southside Hospital.

He was an enjoyed baseball, bowling, skating, fishing, dancing, painting and telling jokes.

He leaves the cherish, his memories, his wife, Jacquelyn Rivers (Mitchell); his daughters,

Martishcia (Ricky) Rivers-Sammons and Adrian (Jerrald) Fordham; his stepsons, Terrell Greer and Tremaine Greer; his special friend, Jackie Mitchell; his grandchildren, Breonna (Christopher) Rivers-Williams, Ricky Sammons, Brittany Rivers, Tierra Sammons and Brooke Fordham; his great-grandchildren, Robert G. Williams, Jr., Caiden Dawson, Braxton and Bryce Williams; two nieces, Michelle and Jeanette Rivers and a host of other family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Edward and Raymond Rivers; his uncle and aunt, Robert and Ellen Williams and his granddaughter, Janesa L. Sammons.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Wednesday evening, July 26, 2023, at F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home and again from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Thursday, July 27 at the church.

