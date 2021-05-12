Herman Golden, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Herman Golden departed this life on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 in Youngstown at his residence.



Herman was born October 13, 1953 in Augusta , Georgia, a son of Rudolph and Claudia Montgomery Golden.

He attended Laney High School graduating in 1974.

He went to Georgia college in Georgia where he received his degree in chemistry.

He then worked at Dupont where he was a chemist. He worked for a company here in Youngstown, Ohio, called Rollies Paint Company.

Herman loved sports, football, basketball and played football for Laney High School. Herman enjoyed his family and friends and he was a lovely husband.

He leaves to cherish his memories his wife Caroline Golden, two children; Herman Junior Golden and Tiffey Brown, a stepson; Christopher Velar, siblings: Linda. Elma, Timmey and David Golden, Milton Gibson and Donald Wiley, seven grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. Herman will be missed by his family and friends.



He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother; Michael Golden and an uncle; William.



Memorial service will be Friday, May 14, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.



Please follow CDC guidelines (6 foot rule) of social distancing and wearing your masks over your nose and mouth.



F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home Inc., was given the honor to serve the family at this very difficult time of bereavement..