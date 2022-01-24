CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Henry Robert Thomas Hurst, 40, of Campbell, Ohio departed this life Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at his home.

He was born August 12, 1981, a son of Patricia Burns and Needham Thomas.

He was 2000 graduate of The Rayen High School.

He was an auto mechanic; he worked O’Henrys.

He was a die-hard Dallas Cowboys fan. He loved to play cards and hang with family and friends.

He leaves to mourn his wife, Johnnise Hurst, whom he married March 31, 2021; his children, Hanah, Kennedy, Pia Drusilla and Trenton; his sisters, Doretta Hurst of Youngstown and Essie Walker of Buffalo, New York; his brothers, Dante Hurst of South Carolina and Sam Burns of Columbus; 15 nieces and nephews and 13 great-nieces and nephews, including Shy’Ann, whom was his favorite. He also leave behind his good buddiz Mikey (God-ded) Donald, John, Kenny and Jermone.

He was preceded in death by his parents and stepfather, James Burns; his grandparents; his brothers, Gregory Hurst and Ronnie Burns; his uncle, Howard Hurst; his nephews, Jawawn, Dreon Hurst and great-niece, Kamahri Lighting.

Funeral service will be 2:30 p.m Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, where a visitation with the family will be from 1:30 – 2:30 p.m. at the funeral home.

Please follow CDC guidelines (6 foot rule) of social distancing and wearing your mask over your mouth and nose.

