YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Henry Lee Moody (better known as “DID” by his children and “Popeye” by his close friends) was born May 15, 1951, in Maxton, North Carolina to Ernest Moody and Gladys Davis. Henry was raised by his grandmother, Basella Davis.

Henry was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Thomas Davis, Jr. and his sister, Ella Mae Edwards.



Henry was an avid member of Christian Life Center, under the leadership of his good friend Pastor Chris Wooley. Henry was a member of the church’s praise team and deacon board.

Henry had a passion for working on cars, doing household repairs and helping others. He loved cutting grass, working outdoors, eating candy and spending time with his children and grandchildren. Henry was well known and respected in the community for his various generous acts of love.



Our beloved Henry gained his heavenly wings on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at the age of 70, surrounded by his loving family.



Henry leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife, Jessica Moody; his four children, Bruce Wynn of North Carolina, Shalondra Russell and Kelly Russell IV, of Youngstown and Aleeya Moody (Khiana Gaffney) and Godson Jamar (Monica) Phillips, of Michigan; his 12 grandchildren, Siobhan Russell, Delton Coleman, Brionna Russell, Kelly Russell, V, Darrius Russell, Kira Grimes, Kailen Puckett, Lavonda Wynn, Bruce Wynn, Jr., Teondra Wynn, Keauter Moore and Zaniyah Wynn; his three great-grandchildren, Gavin Powell, Aubrey Powell and Patton Powell; his favorite brother, Ernest Moody III and a host of nieces, family and friends.



