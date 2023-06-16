AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Helen E. Porter, 101, Austintown, departed this life on Saturday, June 10, 2023 in Austintown Healthcare Center.

Helen was born September 1, 1921 in Youngstown a daughter of Bert and Clara Ford Jackson.

Helen attended Youngstown City Schools and graduated from Chaney High School in January of 1939.

She was a lifelong resident of the Youngstown area where she held various jobs with the city schools, South Side Hospital, Urban League and the NAACP.

She was the proud mother of four children, Raymond A Griffin, Sharmette M. Griffin Austin and reared her niece as her own from her first marriage to Roy Austin, Jr., in November of 1942, (now deceased) and Kevin L. Porter and Denise T. (Charles) Wallace from her second marriage to Shelby Porter also deceased.

Helen united with Mahoning Avenue AME, now known as Price Memorial AME Zion Church, at the age of eight years old, under the leadership of Rev. A. C. Bell and became the proud member of the Buds of Promise under the leadership of Mrs. Rose Gidney and was a lifelong member where she served on the first Usher Board, which she helped to organize with the late Mrs. Iona Mauzy Wright and Mrs. Marguerite Jackson Martin. She also was a member of the choir and was a class leader.

Helen will be sadly missed by her children, Sharmette Austin, Kevin Porter, Denise Wallace and Shawn Cotton; grandchildren, Blaine A. (Janette) Griffin, Aaliyah (Leslie) Jackson, Ragen Griffin, Amber Alexander, James and Jonathan Wallace and Russell Cotton; seveb great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her husbands; her parents; her beloved son, Raymond A. Griffin; her two brothers, Ernest and Charles Jackson; two sisters, Catherine Walker and Margaret Martin; her daughter-in-law, Marva Griffin; her nephew, Richard E. Jackson and her cousin, Mrs. Corrine Bevly.

Funeral service will be Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Price Memorial AME Zion Church. Friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., prior to the service, at the church.

