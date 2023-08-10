BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Heather Nelson 40, Boardman, Ohio, passed away after a short battle with colon, cervical, breast and stomach cancer, on Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at home in her sleep.

Heather was born on November 3, 1982 in Streator, Illinois to Earl and Karen Claspar Reaska, Jr.

Heather worked for ABC Management Company.

Heather enjoyed playing X-Box, watching her beloved Dallas Cowboys, exploring our Irish heritage and listening to music, especially to the group ICP. She enjoyed writing, cooking, baking and drawing. Heather’s pride and joy and biggest accomplishment were her three children, until her mental health issues got the best of her.

She leaves to cherish her memory her children, Connor, Alivia and Ansley; her mother; siblings, Melinda “Miindy” (Kasondra Vernetti) Reaska and John (Shannon Dominguez) Reaska; numerous of nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.

She was preceded in death by her father; a brother, Andrew “Andy” Reaska; grandfather, Earl Reaska, Sr.; grandmother, Ersa Reaska; grandfather, Lester Clasper; grandmother, Erma Minkler and her two dogs, Joker and Dez.

Memorials may be made to Heather’s sister Mindy.

Cremation rites have been accorded, F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., in Youngstown, Ohio is in charge of arrangements.

