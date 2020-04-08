Harriet Williams-Hall, Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Harriet Williams-Hall, 75, of Campbell, departed this life on Thursday, April 2, 2020 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Health Center.

Ms. Williams-Hall was born January 9, 1945 in Youngstown, Ohio a daughter of Harry G. Williams and Bertha Vanstory.

She was a college graduate and was employed with the United States Government.

She was a member of Union Baptist Church and was a Navy veteran.

She leaves to cherish her memory her children, Pamela (Stanley) Pope and Ira Law III; her siblings, Roberta King and Walter Williams; four grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by parents; her first husband, Ira Law, Jr.; her second husband, Fred Hall; her son, Rodney Law and her sister, Elaine Gibson.

Private services will be held for immediate family only.

There will be viewing from 2:30 – 4:30 P.M. Thursday, April 9, 2020 at F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.

Due to the current pandemic conditions, viewing time and capacity will be limited.

The F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. has been given the honor to serve the family.

A television tribute will air Thursday, April 9, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.