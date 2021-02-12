Harold Cortez Jones, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – There will be funeral services on Wednesday, February 17, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at the F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., for Mr. Harold Cortez Jones who was born May 31, 1972 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of Harold Gibbs and Marilyn L. Jones.

He passed away on Friday, February 5, 2021.

He attended Youngstown City Schools.

He resided in Atlanta, Georgia for over 15 years and was a hard working man who loved his family and friends.

He enjoyed watching sports, especially the Dallas Cowboys. He was an avid fan.

He leaves to cherish his beloved memory, a daughter, Shatasha M. Jones and twin sons Harold C. Jones and Jarold P. Jones, Jr.; 5 grandchildren, all of Warren, Ohio; his twin brother, Darrell P. Jones of Youngstown, Ohio; his sisters, Shaunda T. Jones and Levy (Howard) of Atlanta, Georgia and Wajaeka L. Jones of Youngstown, Ohio; his girlfriend, Stephanie Stigall as well as aunts, uncles, cousins and loved ones.

He was preceded in death by his mother; four aunts, Peggy Green, Betty Jones, Cheryl Jones and Cherri Jones and a cousin, Scorpio Jones.

Friends may call from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at the funeral home.

Due to our current health crisis COVID-19, we are asking everyone in attendance to please wear a mask or face covering and to practice all social-distancing guidelines mandated by the Governor of the state of Ohio (6-foot rule and not to linger) thank you in advance.

