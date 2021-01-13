Haggir Rebecca Sherrill- Moorer, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Haggir “MaMa” R. Sherill-Moorer-Mrs. Haggir Rebecca Sherrill- Moorer passed away, unexpectedly at the age of 85 on Thursday, January 7, 2021 at Mercy Health-St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown, Ohio.

Haggir was born March 23, 1935 in Williamson, West Virginia to Clyde Sherrill and Ivy Alli Carter- Sherrill.

She was one of seventeen children and was proud to say she was a part of a military family including her grandfather who served in the Civil War, several of her siblings, her son, and son in law- all of whom she loved and adored.

Haggir graduated high school and attended college but found no role more rewarding than that of being a wife and mother.

She married Harvey Lee Moorer, Sr. and went on to have five children: Sylvia Teresa, Rhonda, Harvey, Jr., and La Freda. Haggir may have had five children, but she became surrogate to many more, giving rise to her nickname of “Mama.”

Haggir enjoyed cooking, crocheting, drawing, listening to gospel music, gardening, and keeping up with the “neighborhood news.” Mrs. Moorer was a bit of local celebrity.

She was a member of Triedstone Missionary Baptist Church for many years, until she was hindered by her physical limitations. Despite these limitations, she continued to praise God, minister others and serve in her community.

Haggir is preceded in death by her grandparents, parents, thirteen of her siblings, her husband Harvey Lee Moorer, Sr., grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her children Sylvia L. Moorer- Gabriel, Rhonda L. Moorer , and Harvey L. Moorer, Jr. all Youngstown, La Freda A. Moorer of Las Vegas, Nevada, Teresa A. Moorer- Holmes and Jeffrey Holmes, her son in law, whom she loved like a son, and is a Retired United States Airforce Senior Master Sergeant in Navarre, Florida; her siblings, Connie Sherrill, Nancy Sherrill, Ronald Gene Sherrill and Clifford Sherrill of Williamson; several grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, a host of family and friends. Family friends Allen Tapscott and Maurice Taltoan were very instrumental in her care.

The family will receive friends from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m., Thursday, January 14, 2021 at F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., where a private service funeral service for immediate family only.

Social Distancing will be upheld and you will be required to wear a mask before entering the building rules will be strictly enforced.

For the health and safety of everyone, we ask that guests do not linger at the funeral home after viewing.

The F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. has been granted the honor to serve the Family at this difficult time.