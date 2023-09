YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gwendolyn McCall 78, Youngstown, departed this life on Sunday, August 27, 2023 in Sinai Hospital of Baltimore .

Gwendolyn was born December 24, 1944 in Youngstown, a daughter of Lorenzo and Margaret Scott Hicks. Gwendolyn was born a twin and the oldest of 10 siblings.

She retired at the age of 66 from her profession as a nursing assistant for more than 20 plus years.