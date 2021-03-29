Gregory Nedro Hurst, Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Gregory Nedro Hurst, 44, of Campbell, departed this life on Saturday, March 20, 2021 due to a fishing accident.

Mr. Hurst was born September 21, 1976 to Needham Thomas and Patricia Burns.

He loved to go fishing, cooking and loved to tell jokes he was always the life of the party. He loved to be with his family and friends and was an avid Cleveland Browns fan.

He worked at “What’s Cooking” for over 20 years.

He leaves to cherish his wife, April Hurst; his children, G’Quail Hurst, Deron Hurst, Rasheika Hurst, Gregory Hurst, Amyricle Hurst and Page Hurst; his stepchildren, Nash, Jesse, Sierra and Zackari; his siblings, Doretta Hurst, Essie Walker, Dante Hurst and Henry Hurst; and a host of nieces, nephews and lots of other family and friends.

Besides his parents, he will proceed in death his stepfather, James Burns; his son, Jawaun Hurst, grandparents; a nephew, Dreon Hurst and a great-niece, Kamahri Lightning.

The family will receive friends from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m., Monday, March 29, 2021 at F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., where a private funeral service will follow for immediate family only.

Due to our current health crisis COVID-19 we are asking everyone in attendance to please wear a mask or face covering and to practice all social-distancing guidelines mandated by the Governor of the state of Ohio (6-foot rule and not to linger) thank you in advance.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Gregory Nedro Hurst, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, March 30 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.