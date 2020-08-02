Gregory K. Stanford, Sr., Lowellville, Ohio

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gregory K. Stanford, Sr., 52, of Lowellville, departed life on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at his residence.

Mr. Stanford was born March 2, 1968 in Youngstown a son of Willie and Florine Scott Stanford.

Mr. Stanford was an East High School graduate and factory worker.

He enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family.

He leaves to cherish his memories, his mother; his children, Gregory, Jr., Taylor and Tierra Stanford; his siblings, Guy, Samuel and Keith Stanford; six grandchildren and a host of family and friends.

He proceeded to death by his father and his siblings, Berndatte Arrendondo and Ali Stanford.

Private services will held for the family at F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.

The F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. has been granted the honor to serve the family.

A television tribute will air Sunday, August 2 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.

