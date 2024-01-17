YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gloria (Payne) Weaver, born August 22, 1944, departed earth on Thursday, December 7, 2023.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Callie(Bogan) Buie and father, Charles Payne, Sr. She is survived by her stepfather, Arthur Buie.

The family extends a “Thank You” to her special friend, Garland Sims, who cared for her over the past few years through her transition.

Gloria was a lifelong resident of Youngstown, Ohio, where she attended Youngstown East High School, graduated with the Class of 1962.

She was a member of Third Baptist Church, under the Late Reverend Morris W. Lee since here childhood.

She resided at The Hillman Gardens, where she was active in the role of Activity Coordinator.

Gloria is the eldest daughter of 11 children, preceded in death by five siblings, Charles, Ronald, and Lawrence Payne, Patricia Harris and Gayle Barnes. She has five surviving siblings who reside in the state of Ohio, Edna Payne, Diedra (Michael) Lisman, Marlene (Willie) Foster, Phyllis Baingana and Winston Tyrone Buie and a god-sister, Lisa Love (Jerry) Sawyer. She is the mother of five children, Mack Kelly, Jr., Cynthia Lynn (Kevin) Bowie, Charles Perkins, Jr., Theresa (Perkins) Brown and Theodore Carl Weaver, Jr. Gloria’s life was blessed with nine grandchildren and one great- grandchild. Also left to mourn her passing is a host of nieces and nephews, extended family and friends.

Gloria Weaver’s siblings and children are extending a heartfelt “Thank You” to F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home for rendering the services to put her to rest.

