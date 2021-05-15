Gloria “Mickey” Mae Williams, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Gloria Mae Williams (Smith), affectionately known as “Mickey”, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, May 5, 2021.

Gloria was born May 19, 1950, in Hickman, Kentucky, a daughter of Arthur and Clara Mae Jones Smith.

Gloria attended Youngstown area schools and graduated form South High School in 1969.

Gloria was employed in the healthcare industry for many years.

She was a long time resident of Youngstown, Ohio.

She was an enthusiastic and dedicated Cleveland Browns fan, loved the comedy of Martin Lawrence and was a passionate music lover.

Gloria accepted Christ at an early age.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her devoted husband, James Williams and her faithful son, Kevin (Dora Palmer) Williams; her brothers, Charles Fitzpatrick, Harold, Wayne and Eddie Smith and her sister, Robbie Smith; grandchildren, Ciarra Rowe, Ashley (Jamaal) Martin, Andreana and Kayla Williams; as well as a host of great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews and other family members and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her brothers, Randolph and Bobbie Lee Smith.

Arrangements handled by F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Sunday, May 16, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.