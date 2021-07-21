Gloria “Candy Cane” Rivers-Noel, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Our mom Gloria “Candy Cane” Rivers-Noel 75, Youngstown went home on Thursday July 15, 2021.



There will be a viewing only at F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., at 511 W.Rayen Ave., Youngstown, Ohio on Friday July 23, 2021 from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. The repast will follow immediately after.

Please contact family for repast information



Please remember to wear your mask over your mouth and nose. Thank you in advance.

