Gladys Townsend, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gladys Townsend 81, of Youngstown, Transitioned Monday, June 22, 2020 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Health Center.

She was born March 21, 1939 in Leesburg, Florida a daughter of Andrew Smith and Vida Martin Smith.

Gladys graduated from Leesburg High School in Leesburg Florida, Gladys moved to Youngstown in 1959 with her husband, David Townsend and her son, David Townsend, in 1971 Gladys worked as a bank teller at Mahoning Bank while attending school and upon graduating in 1972. She was hired by GMAC where she worked for 20 years and then became a bus driver for the Youngstown Board of Education until 2012.

In her pastime, Gladys was a avid bowler in various leagues, she also loved going to the casino and basketball and watching her sons and grandkids in their sports activities.

Her children, David L(Beverly), Darrell L., Dwanye L (Christina), Dean(Melinda); her siblings, Agnes Fuller, Eugene Smith and Johnny B. (Barbara) Smith; a brother-in-law, Eddie Townsend (Myron Verne Thorton); her sister-in-law, Karen Smith; seven grandchildren, Dorian, Devin,Sarroya, Dwayne, Jr.,

DeVaughn, Darien, Cameron and Brianna; three great-grandchildren, Jordan D, Jeonus and Jace; a host of nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her daughter, Jody; a sister, Essie Mae; two brothers, Clifford and Andrew; her ex-husband, David.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at the F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.

Social distancing will be upheld, seating will be limited and you will be required to wear a mask before entering the building.

A television tribute will air Monday, June 29, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.