Gladys Mickel, Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral service will be 12:00 Noon, Friday, July 26, 2019, at Third Baptist Church for Mrs. Gladys Mickel, 91, Youngstown, who departed this life on Sunday, July 21, 2019, peacefully in her home surrounded by her family.



Mrs. Mickel was born March 19, 1928, in Youngstown, a daughter of Jasper and Marie Stanford Gilmore.

She was a homemaker, a member of the church, a Deaconess, Cradle Roll Committee and Camp Fire leader.

She enjoyed bowling, swimming, walking and most importantly, reading her Bible.

She leaves her husband, Eugene Mickel; children, Gloria Mickel Phifer, Anna (Roosevelt) Glover and Lynn Mickel; seven grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.



She was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Eugene Mickel, Jr. and siblings, Jasper “Comer” Gilmore, William Gilmore and Margaret Whipple.

Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon on Friday, July 26 at the church prior to services.

Arrangements are being handled by the F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.

