YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs Gladys Marion Lee Walker, 76, of Youngstown Ohio. Departed this life on December 28, 2020 at Mercy Health st. Elizabeth Youngstown.

Mrs Walker was born November 1st, 1944 in Huntsville Alabama, a daughter of Bernice pageant and Kevin Walker.

She was a member of human Church of Christ Gladys also was employed at child supply for 20 years.

She leaves to mourn her passing a son and daughter-in-law Paul and Lisa Walker Struthers Ohio. A brother James Padgett of Columbus Ohio and two sisters Debra Belton. And Sharon Howe, both of Youngstown Ohio. Gladys also reared for daughters. That Latisha pageant of Columbus Ohio Sherita pageant of Warren Ohio, Lavida Padgett of Cleveland Ohio, Aynessa Padgett of Columbus Ohio. 7 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.

She also is preceded and death by her grandmother Martha Banks, parents, sister Blanche Gertrude Hall, a nice Vanessa Porter, a nephew George Hall, aunt and uncle Dorothy and Joe Ashford.

Friends and family can give their condolences at 847 East Florida Avenue that’s in the Youngstown Ohio.

The family will receive friends from 11: 00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., Wednesday , January 6, 2020 at F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.,where a private service funeral service for immediate family only.

Social Distancing will be upheld and you will be required to wear a mask before entering the building rules will be strictly enforced.

For the health and safety of everyone, we ask that guests do not linger at the funeral home after viewing.

The F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. has been granted the honor to serve the Family at this difficult.