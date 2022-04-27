YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Gladys Marie Bell, 65 of Youngstown, departed this life on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at Mercy Health- Youngstown peacefully with her family by her side.

Ms. Bell was born September 8, 1956 in Salem, Ohio, soon after relocating to Austintown where she attended Austintown Fitch High School.

Gladys set her roots on the east side of Youngstown when she gave birth to a son whom she dedicated her life to raising. Besides caring for her son, Gladys enjoyed crocheting, spending time with her family and friends and traveling when she had the opportunity.

She is survived by her son, Sean (Christine) Bell, Sr.; a granddaughter, Alexis Bell; her grandson, Brian Brown; a sister, Cynthia DeKinder of Marietta, Georgia and a host of great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her grandson, Sean Bell II in 2018.

There will be a visitation from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. Friday, April 29, 2022 at F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.

Please remember to wear your mask over your mouth and nose when entering the funeral home.

