YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Gina Sharp 51 , of Youngstown departed this life on August 31, 2022 at the Cleveland Clinic.

Mrs. Sharp was born May 30, 1971 in Youngstown a daughter of Michael Peachok Sr. and Trudy Jenkins.

She enjoyed spending time with her family and her dogs. She loved going to the casino, cooking, and going to the flea market

She leaves her husband; five children; seven grandchildren and brother.

She was preceded by her parents; a daughter, Dameena, and grandparents.

The will be no public service or calling hours.

F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home has been given the honor to serve the family at this time of bereavement.