YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Geri L. “Buffy” Casey, 48 of 3032 1/2 Northgate Avenue, Youngstown, departed this life on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 in St. Elizabeth Healthcare Center Youngstown campus.



Buffy was born on November 13, 1973 in Youngstown, a daughter of Jerry and Shirley Diggs Casey, Sr.

Buffy was a graduate of Chaney High School and loved to do arts and crafts.

She leaves to cherish her memory her mother; four children, Kiara Lynn Casey, Dontrell, Darnell and Durrell McCreary; siblings, Terri of Fayetteville, North Carolina and Richard of Columbus, Ohio; a foster son, Zamier; her son-in-law, Chris Powers; her furry baby, Kizey and a host of other relatives and friends.



She was preceded in death by her father and her brother, Jerry Casey, Jr.



Funeral service will be Friday, September 23, 2022 at the F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home at 12:00 Noon. Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon, prior to the service.



Please remember to wear your mask over your mouth and nose when entering the building.

