Geraldine McQueen, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Geraldine McQueen, 76 of Youngstown, departed this life Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Health Center.

Geraldine was born October 19, 1944 in Youngstown, a daughter of Allen and Alma Burnett McQueen.

She was employed at Petro truckstop and later became a great homemaker and mother to everyone who crossed her path.

She loved watching TV, playing cards, bingo and being with her family.

She leaves to cherish her memory her daughters, Charlene McQueen, Francine (John) Harvey and Sadie McQueen, all of Youngstown; nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren including Lamar McQueen the grandson that she adored and a host of nieces, nephews; as well as, a special friend, Sandra and other family and friends whom she loved.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her son, Anthony McQueen; four sisters, Willa Lee, Frances, Jean and Edith; five brothers, Allen, Horace, Freddie, Nathaniel and Ervin and a great-grandson, Karson Haskins.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 – 11:00 a. m., Wednesday , November 10, 2020 at F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.,where a service funeral service will follow.

Social Distancing will be upheld and you will be required to wear a mask before entering the building rules will be strictly enforced.

For the health and safety of everyone, we ask that guests do not linger at the funeral home after viewing.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, November 11 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.

