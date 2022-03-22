YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Geraldine Lockett-Gunther, 72 of Youngstown, departed this life on Thursday, March 17, 2022 in the comfort of her own home.



Geraldine also known as “Suga Mama” was born December 11, 1949, in Youngstown, a daughter of Estell Barnes, Jr. and Annie Pearl Milford. ‘

She attended Youngstown City Schools and was a graduate of The Rayen High School.

Geraldine was a member of Christ Centered Church (Tri-C) under the leadership of Bishop Kenneth W. Paramore. Her trust in the Lord was unwavering and her faith guided her in every aspect of her life’s journey.

Geraldine loved to have an enjoyable time and was always the life of the party. She treasured her family and prioritized their happiness before her own. Her strength was admired by many and her love was felt by everyone that she encountered. Geraldine was also a music enthusiast and you could always find her moving those hips on the dance floor when her favorite song would play through the speakers.



She leaves to cherish her legacy and memories her daughter, Montez (Edward) Favors; her son, Derrick (Mary) Lockett of St. Louis, Missouri; a niece who was like a daughter, Montez Baker; grandchildren, Bryant Youngblood, Derrick (Ayriel) Lockett II of St. Louis, Missouri, Keith Cleveland, Jr. and Keedra Cleveland, both of Cleveland and Anthony Cleveland; her special nephews, Alvin P. Traylor, Yaseen Traylor and Raheen Traylor to whom she helped reared; her best friend, Cordelia Traylor; a Goddaughter, Tamara Traylor and a host of other nieces, nephews, good friends and her extended family whom she loved dearly.



She was preceded in death by her parents; two husbands, Edward Lockett, Jr. and Earl Gunther; her son, Keith Cleveland, Sr. and her dear sister, Charlotte Traylor.



Funeral service will be Thursday, March 24, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Christ Centered Church. Friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church prior to the service.



Please remember to wear your mask over your mouth and nose when entering the church building.



F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home was given the honor to serve and comfort the family at this time of bereavement.

