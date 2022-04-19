YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gerald Lauren Johnson known as ( LO ) 42, passed away Monday, April 11, 2022.

He was born January 29, 1980 to Gerald & Teia Johnson.

Gerald graduated from Wilson High School.

He was an avid Oakland Raiders fan & enjoyed listening to music .

Gerald leaves to mourn his children, Gerald Johnson, Jr. and Justin Johnson; his father Gerald Johnson ; his sisters, Tennille Johnson and Dwan (David) Moore; a brother, Garett Johnson and a host of nieces , nephews and other family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Teia Hooper- Johnson and his grandparents, Sarah B and Lawrence Johnson and Ambrose Hooper.

Funeral services will he held Friday, April 22, 2022, at F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, 511 W Rayen Ave, Youngstown, Ohio 44502 with calling hours from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. followed by service at 11:00 a.m.

Please remember to wear your mask over your mouth and nose when entering the funeral home.

F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home was given the honor to serve the family at this time of bereavement.