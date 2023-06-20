YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gerald Johnson 66, of Youngstown, departed his life on Saturday June 10, 2023 at Cleveland Clinic with his family by his side.

He’s an East High School graduate and received his license in carpentry at the New Castle School of Trade.

Gerald worked for Hynes for over 20 years where he recently retired in 2019

Gerald enjoyed spending time with his family, traveling, fishing, gardening and also being the DJ at all of the family events. He was also a avid Cleveland Browns

He is survived by his two daughters, Tennille Johnson of Youngstown and Dwan (David) Johnson-Moore of Liberty; his babyboy, Garett Johnson of Youngstown; a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren; his siblings, Nevett (Chester) Johnson-Grandberry and Puella Stoddard, both of Youngstown, William (Belinda) Johnson of Virgina Beach, Virginia, Myron (Cheryl) Johnson and Larry Johnson, both of Youngstown and host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Gerald was preceded in death by his parents, Sarah and Lawerence Johnson and a son, Gerald Johnson, Jr.

Visitation will be 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 25, 2023 at F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home where services will follow promptly at 11:00 a.m.

Please remember mask are mandatory when entering the building.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, June 21 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.