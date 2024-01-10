YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gayle Renaye (Payne) Barnes, 73 of Youngstown, Ohio, passed away Thursday, November 9, 2023, at Hospice of the Valley.

She was born July 8, 1950, to the late Charles Arthur Payne, Sr. and the late Callie Lillian Bogan-Payne-Buie.

Gayle is survived by a son, Monteague A. (Guadalupe) Barnes; four grandchildren, Donavan Reeder, Zoe Barnes, Maximus Barnes and Malachi Barnes and one great-grandson. She leaves six surviving siblings, Goria Weaver, Edna Payne and Marlene (Willie) Foster, of Youngstown, Diedra (Michael) Lisman of Cleveland, Ohio, Phyllis Baingana of Dayton, Ohio and Winston “Ty” Buie of Columbus, Ohio. She also leaves her stepfather, Arthur Buie whom she affectionately calls “AB”, four generations of nieces and nephews and a host of cousins.

Preceding her in death are four siblings, Charles A Payne, Jr., Ronald V. Payne, Lawrence O. Payne and Patricia F. Harris.

Gayle Barnes was a graduate of the East High School Class of 1968.

She spent most of her adult life in Houston, Texas. She will be truly missed for her infectious laugh and sense of humor.

Many thanks to F. D. Mason Funeral Home for their excellent service of putting our sister, Gayle, to rest.