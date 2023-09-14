YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gary G. Freeman, 48, formerly of Youngstown, departed this life on Monday, September 4, 2023 unexpectedly in Toledo Hospital.

Gary was born October 2, 1974 in Youngstown, a son of Betty Jean Freeman.

He leaves to cherish his memory his children, Sherai Williams, Shytiana Williams, Garianna Freeman,and Shantae Mason, seven grandchildren, Rayonna Sims, Jamarion Campbell, Raniyah Booker, Jahmaze Campbell, Rae’Lynn Booker, Sa’Naye Peeples, and Juan Booker, Jr., Siblings, Willie Williams, James Williams, Carman Smith, Ella Mae J. Williams, Talinda Cole, Doug Cole, Jonah Cole, and Devontae Wesson, two aunts, Sade and Adda, nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents including Catherine Mae Wesson who reared him, a brother, Dontae Wesson, and an uncle, Sidney Wesson.

Funeral service will be today at 11:00 a.m. at the F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home. Friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Friday at the funeral home.

We were given the honor to serve the family during this time of bereavement. Please keep the Freeman Family in your prayers.