Garry Herring, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Garry Herring, Sr., 98, entered eternal life on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at Mercy Health Center in Youngstown.

Mr. Herring was born June 22, 1921 in Clayton, Alabama to the union of Emanuel Herring and Lily Mattie Bryant Herring.

He attended Estoria School in Alabama. He moved to Girard, Ohio with his family in 1936.

After serving in the United States Army he worked for U.S. Steel McDonald Works, retiring in 1979.

He married his beloved wife, Anna Bertha Rhodes, on May 28, 1948. They were married for 35 wonderful years until her death June 26, 1983.

He was an avid gardener, carpenter, fisherman and gourmet cook.

He was a faithful member of Zionhill Baptist Church and its usher ministry.

He was a committee member of the Four Square Neighborhood Block Watch where he fought against drug abuse and was vital in the cleanup and revitalization of the Parkwood Playground. Having lived in the same home for over 60 years, he was an integral part of his neighborhood and community. He had a heart for those less fortunate, often making sure families had warm meals for their children.

He was interested in politics and loved to keep up with current events. He was a great storyteller who loved western and classic movies and Looney Tunes. He was most loved for his sense of humor, kind temperament and his ability to tell a good joke and take one.

He leaves to cherish his memory four children, Phyllis (Ralph) Stone of Toccoa, Georgia, Carolyn Elaine Davis of Raleigh, North Carolina, Garry Herring, Jr. of Youngstown and Gregory (Cherylynn) Herring of Liberty; two sisters, Eunice Richardson of Youngstown, with whom he had a loving and lasting bond and Josephine Herring of Akron; a brother, George Herring of Akron; a sister-in-law, Mary Lois Wilson; a brother-in-law, Charles (Elsie) Rhodes and a special cousin, Ora Lee Ware all of Youngstown; 23 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He also leaves a special friend, Elizabeth Dyson.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; three daughters, Gail Garrett, Susan Herring and Leslie Herring; a brother, Robert Herring; a sister, Betty Herring; a brother-in-law, Nathaniel Richardson; a son-in-law, Manuel Garrett and a grandson, Jason Emanuel Herring.

The homecoming calling hours will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, prior to the 11:00 a.m. funeral service at Zionhill Baptist Church, 220 Jefferson Street, Youngstown, OH 44510.

F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. has been giving the honor to serve the family.

A television tribute will air Thursday, October 17 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV, 8:41 a.m. on MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus additional spots throughout the day on WYTV, FOX and MyYTV.