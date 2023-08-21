YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Garry C. Mitchum 62, Youngstown, Ohio, departed this physical life on Sunday, August 13, 2023 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Mr. Mitchum was born in Hernando, Mississippi in the year of 1960 and moved to Youngstown Ohio with his family in the 70s.

Garry went to East High School and after he graduated with the class of 1978 he went to the New Castle School of Trades. He was a successful welder and also worked at Perkins Restaurant.

He played football for East High School. He was an avid sports fan and loved the Tennessee Titans and the Los Angeles Lakers. He loved doing landscaping with his loving partner Rose whom he’s been with for over 15 years.

He leaves to church is memories two children, Preston Mitchum of Washington, DC and Ebony Mitchum of Cincinnati, Ohio; three brothers, all of Youngstown, Eddie Mitchum, James Wolfe and Tarise Jerome (Mitchelle) Wolfe; two sisters, Linda Ann Wolfe and Stephanie Wolfe of Streetsboro, Ohio; and the host of other family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his grandparents, Charles and Fannie Mitchum and his youngest son, Parish Mitchum.

A homegoing celebration service will be held 12:00 p.m. Thursday August 24, 2023 at Jerusalem, Baptist Church. A visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the Church.

F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home Inc. was given the honor to serve the family during this time of bereavement. Thank you for putting your trust in our services.