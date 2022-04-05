YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Garnetta L. (Burley) Williams, 96, departed this life on Friday, March 25, 2022 at Hospice of the Valley – Hospice House.

She resided on Shields Road but had been a resident of Beeghly Oaks Center.

Garnetta was born on July 15, 1925 in Rendville, Ohio, a daughter of Edward and Arnita (Blackwell) Burley.

She attended school in Rendville.

She met and married the love of her life, James L. Williams and later moved to Youngstown, Ohio in 1949.

Garnetta worked at North Side Hospital in the kitchen service department and retired after more than 25 years of service.

She was always very sassy and feisty! Hence, changing her name from Garnet to Garnetta. She loved to laugh and play jokes! In her spare time, she truly enjoyed cooking and was always ready to feed anyone. She liked gardening, canning foods, going to the farmers market, country music, ballroom dancing and having friend and family gatherings. She loved all her grandchildren and was always there for their arrival into the world. She enjoyed seeing movies, going out to eat with her grandchildren and reading romance novels!

Garnetta was also a member of the South-Central Congregation of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her great-granddaughter, Michelle Fleming, with whom she made her home; grandchildren, Katrina (James Lawson) Fleming, who took care of day to day check-ins, Tracy (Tom) Williams-White, Joshua Williams, Kimberly Robinson, Lisa Robinson, Lester Robinson, JoAnn Robinson, Jonathan Robinson, Marla Robinson and Leslie Robinson; sisters, Fontell Burley of Akron, Bobbie Burley of Columbus and Evelyn Henderson of Chicago and a host of great-grandchildren and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband; mother and father, daughters and son-in laws, Faith Ann (Lester) Robinson and Kathryn (Milton) Williams; stepson, Carlos Williams; sisters and brothers, Maxine Workman, Ronald Burley, John Burley, Linda Sue Wooten, Alice Jennings, Edward Burley and Kenneth Burley and grandchildren, Robin and James Robinson.

A funeral service will be 1:45 p.m. Friday, April 8, 2022 at F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, where a visitation with the family we be from 12:30 – 1:45 p.m.

Please wear your mask over your mouth and nose.