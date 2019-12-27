Fredrick N. Johnson, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Private services were held at the F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., for Mr. Fredrick N. Johnson, 98, of Youngstown, who departed this life on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at his residence.

Mr. Johnson was born August 2, 1921, in Buffalo, New York.

He worked at IBM and was an Army veteran.

He leaves his children, Stewart (Joanna) Johnson, Linda Richardson, Laura (Richard) Wylie and William Johnson; daughter-in-law; Shelly Johnson; 20 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.

Together again, his wife, the former Jessie E. Stewart preceded him in death as well as his son, Fredrick Noah Johnson, Jr.