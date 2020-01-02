Fredrick N. Johnson, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Private services were held at F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., for Mr. Fredrick N. Johnson, 98, of Youngstown, who departed this life on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at his residence.

Mr. Johnson was born August 2, 1921, in Buffalo, New York.

He worked at IBM and was an Army veteran.

He leaves his children, Stewart (Joanna) Johnson, Linda Richardson, Laura (Richard) Wylie and William Johnson; daughter-in-law; Shelly Johnson; 20 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife, the former Jessie E. Stewart and son, Fredrick Noah Johnson, Jr.

