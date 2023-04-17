YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Fredrick L. Ravnell 62, Youngstown entered into his resting place on Sunday, April 9, 2023 at his residence.

Fred was born May 15, 1960 in Youngstown, a son of Joe and Mary Ravnell of Youngstown.

He went to North High but graduated from East High School and worked at different jobs in the area. He was baptized at Kimmelbrook Baptist Church at an early age. He enjoyed basketball as well as coaching and owning a semi pro basketball team. He was an avid Dallas Cowboy fan, and in his past time he was keeping up with Facebook, his children, and grandchildren.

He leaves to cherish his memory his 10 children and two step-children, Lanelle, Jr, Brandon, Aaron, Ty, Anisha, Jasmine, Ferrell, Sedric, Bobby, and Clinton, 32 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, his mother; Reverend Mary Rivera, siblings; Rex, Suvella, and Deborah, his step-mother; Deloris, nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his son; Orlando, his father, his brothers; Tang and Jerry, step-brother; Reno and a step-sister Kathy.

Funeral service will be Friday, April 21, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. at the F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home. Friends may call from 2:00 – 3:00 pm on Friday at the funeral home.

Please remember to wear a mask when entering the building.

