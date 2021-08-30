Fredrick M. Flint, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Fredrick M. Flint, 59, Youngstown, departed this life on Wednesday, August 25, 2021 in St. Elizabeth Medical Center.



Mr. Flint was born January 11, 1962 in Youngstown, a son of John and Cynthia Robinson Flint.

He was a South High School graduate.

He worked at CCA as a counselor.

He loved football and his favorite team was the Dallas Cowboys. He loved spending time with his family and friends.

He leaves to mourn his passing a daughter, Jasmine Flint; his aunt, Ruth Robinson who reared him; an aunt, Aretha McPeterson and a host of other relatives and friends.



He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother known as “Johnny Boy” Flint and a sister, Twanona Flint



Funeral service will be Thursday, September 2, 2021, at F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., at 12:30 p.m. Friends may call from 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. prior to the service.



PLEASE REMEMBER TO WEAR YOUR MASK OVER YOUR MOUTH AND NOSE WHEN ENTERING THE BUILDING, PER GOVERNOR’S REQUEST.

