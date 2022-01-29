YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Fred L. Watson entered into eternal peace on Thursday, January 20, 2022, at the Hospice of the Valley – Hospice House after an extended illness.

Fred was born April 13, 1941, in Youngstown, Ohio son of Thomas and Lillian Watson.

Fred attended the Rayen High school and he enlisted in the army.

He was an army veteran serving in Germany from 1963 to 1969.

Fred had a natural ability for and enjoyed working on computers and cars. He was generous in lending help to others when they were in need. In years past, he was a CB follower, and his handle was “Wildcat.”

Fred was employed as a coordinator for General Motors retiring after 30 years.

As a youngster, he was a member of Tabernacle Baptist Church and later as an adult he joined New Bethel Baptist Church. There, he was a dedicated member who headed the tape ministry for many years and was one of several couples who were the founding couples of the Eternally Yours Married Couples Ministry. Outside of the church ministries, Fred and Carol were members of the birthday club which provided many happy moments.

His memory will be cherished by his loving wife, Carol Wallace Watson of 53 years of marriage; daughter, Monica Watson of Cleveland, Ohio; son, Darrin Watson of Cincinnati, Ohio and his last surviving sibling, Thomas Watson of Cleveland, Ohio. Other family members to mourn his loss are Vivian Watson, his last remaining aunt of Youngstown, Ohio; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Dennis and Elaine Banks, and sister-in-law, Patricia Watson. Fred’s memory will also be cherished by many nieces and nephews. Fred was also blessed to have neighbors, Sylvester and Juanell Patton who served as his extended family and devoted friends for 45 years.

Fred was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Mary Catley and Susan McQueen; brothers, John Watson and Keith Anthony and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Leroy and Doris Wallace.

A funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Monday January 31, 2022, at New Bethel Baptist Church with a visitation with the family from 10:00 – 11:00 at the church.

Please follow CDC guidelines of social distancing, wearing your mask over your mouth nose will be required and seating will be limited.

F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home has been given the honor to serve the family during this difficult time of bereavement.

A television tribute will air Monday, January 31 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.