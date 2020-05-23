Fred K. Baldwin, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Fred K. Baldwin peacefully passed away on Monday, May 18, 2020 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Boardman hospital.

Fred was born April 14, 1927 in Detroit, Michigan, a son of Willie and Mae Bell Pratt Baldwin.

Fred spent his adolescent years in Roanoke, Virginia and attended Carver high school. After graduation he served in the U.S. Navy, where he took great pride serving his country during World War II.

After his time in the service, Fred came to Youngstown, Ohio where he met and married the love of his life Mary J. Mohammed. Fred was devoted to his wife and of that union, they had four children and 62 years of marriage until Mary’s passing in 2012.

He retired from General Motors and was a dedicated member of Shiloh Baptist Church. He served as a Deacon and he belonged to the usher and trustee boards. Fred was a member of the Buckeye Elks Lodge 73 IBPOE-W Youngstown, where he served as the treasurer of the Elks for many years. He loved his lodge brothers and the Daughters of Naomi Temple Number 124.

Fred was the proud hierarchy of his family. He loved to share stories of times living through The Great Depression to seeing Barack Obama sworn into office in 2009.

He leaves to cherish his memories, his children, Fred, Jr. (Lynn) Baldwin of Guam, Det./Sgt. Delphine (Ronald) Casey, Faith (John Lee) Wallace of Youngstown and Dr. Earl (Elizabeth) Baldwin of Atlanta, Georgia. He is also survived by his only brother, Thomas Baldwin of Youngstown, Ohio, with whom he was very close to and a sister-in-law, Dorothy Baty of Campbell, Ohio. He leaves 12 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren whom he adored. He also left a host of nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his sisters, Willa Mae Bryant, also known as “Wee” and Mary Magdalene Baldwin, also known as “Poochie;” his brothers-in-law, George Razor and Jimmy Bryant and his sister-in-law, Priscilla.

Due to COVID-19, only private visitation for family is permitted. Please wear a mask.

F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. has been granted the honor to serve the family.

